Managing alfalfa weevil post-harvest

Generally, alfalfa weevils are cool-weather insects. During this time of year adult insects would be exiting alfalfa fields seeking cooler spots for over-summering in nearby shady areas or under leaf litter.

Although our extended cool and wet spring may have favored cool-season plant growth, it has also dramatically increased alfalfa weevil feeding. A second flush of these 3/16-inch long green caterpillar larvae with a white back stripe may be feeding under windrows remaining in wet fields.

So, what management strategies are recommended for late spring alfalfa weevil infestation? In some cases, producers are chopping their alfalfa for silage to reduce field cover for the insects. Usually, weevil development is controlled by hotter temperatures, but cooler temperatures are keeping these insects in the field. Therefore, insecticide treatments with pyrethroids (active ingredient ending in “thrins”) will likely be needed following harvest to aid alfalfa regrowth.

Remember pyrethroid insecticides can also have detrimental effects on any beneficial insects present, so field scouting is still encouraged before making final treatment decisions. Remember that these cool-weather insects seek shelter during the heat of the day, so scouting can be a challenge when they move into the alfalfa crowns seeking shade. You can find economic threshold recommendations in our Nebraska Extension Guide for Weeds, Insecticide and Fungicide Management.