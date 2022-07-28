Manheim Steamroller announces 2022 Christmas Tour

Manheim Steamroller will visit the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island on Dec. 21 and the Orpheum Theater in Omaha on Dec. 22-23.

Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, will celebrate over 35 Years of his annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest running concert tour in the entertainment industry, according to a press release.

The hallmark tour will begin Nov. 15 and run through Dec. 30. Two traveling ensembles will hold performances in cities across the country. Tickets for the Heartland Events Center engagement will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday CT. Tickets can be purchased at etix.com or the Heartland Events Center box office. Tickets start at $42. Tickets for the two Omaha shows also go on sale Friday at ticketomaha.com.

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour," Davis said. "Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work.

“Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”

Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which went on to become one of the industry’s largest independent record labels. A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, with over 31.5 million in the Christmas genre.

This year’s show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects. Davis will direct and co-produce Tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis is co-produced by MagicSpace Entertainment. The company is a boutique producing and presenting firm focused on first-class properties and productions.

Based in Park City, Utah, the company has produced and presented national tours, Broadway shows, concerts, museum exhibits and sporting events worldwide for over 40 years.