Currently, over 270 people die every day in the United States waiting for an organ transplant. Those that live wait 7 to 12 years to receive a kidney transplant through the government’s deceased organ donor waiting list.

Many patients receive their kidney transplant within only six months of registering on matchingdonors.com, the nonprofit said in a press release.

In conjunction with many health organizations, MatchingDonors is raising awareness that people can save lives by being a living organ donor, to encourage them to register as an altruistic living organ donor, and that they can help save the lives of people needing organ transplants by donating other things such as cars, boats, rvs, real estate, planes.

During Kidney Month in March, MatchingDonors is encouraging people to go to matchingdonors.com to sign up to be an organ donor and make links with people who are in need of kidneys or other transplants.

In the U.S. 22 people die each day waiting for an organ transplant. Most of them for kidneys. If you’ve ever considered becoming a living organ donor or if you are someone in need of an organ transplant, visit matchingdonors.com.