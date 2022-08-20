 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mari Sandoz symposium to focus on health, wellness

"Health and Wellness on the Great Plains: Historic and Contemporary Views Featuring the Writings of Mari Sandoz 1896-1966" is the theme of the 2022 Mari Sandoz Heritage Society lecture and symposium on Sept. 22 and 23 at the Center for Great Plains Studies on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The event is free live and on livestream, according to a press release.

The Pilster Lecture at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 22 will be delivered by Creighton University Professor Taylor Keen, a member of the Omaha Tribe. The lecture is titled “Sacred Seeds: Post Colonization, Indigenous Environmentalism and Living Red.”

An all-morning symposium beginning at 9 a.m. follows on Sept. 23. Registrants are invited to both events in person at the Center for Great Plains Studies or via live streaming. For details and registration information go to marisandoz.org.

The Pilster Lecture is made possible through an endowment established by Esther Pilster, a longtime educator who retired in Omaha, in honor of her late husband, Raleigh, and his parents who lived on a ranch near Merriman in the heart of Sandoz Country in the Sandhills.

The Sept. 23 Symposium will include sessions exploring physical and mental health among indigenous societies living on the Great Plains, past and present.

Practical medicine involved the use of the plants available to the women of tribal people, while spiritual remedies were offered by men and women known to possess special powers.

For people living on reservations now, the federal Indian Health Service has often been and remains a problematic solution. Today, both the Winnebago and Ponca Tribes in Nebraska provide their own health care services.

Sandoz was born to a Swiss immigrant who had some medical training before emigrating and settling in the Nebraska Sandhills.

She wrote that her father, Jules Sandoz, provided medical care to neighbors including his friends among the Lakota. It is not surprising that health and wellness is one of the many themes she explored in her writings.

New this year is a luncheon at the Lied Commons with a presentation on the renovation and reuse of the hospital constructed by Susan LaFlesche, an Omaha Tribal physician for decades.

Dan Worth, AIA FAIA, a preservation architect in Lincoln who has played a key role in the project will present her story. Luncheon costs $30 per person.

The 2022 Pilster Lecture and Sandoz Symposium is funded in part by Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.

