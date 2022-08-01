Marijuana education expert to speak at MPCC campuses

The founder and CEO of Johnny’s Ambassadors will speak at Mid-Plains Community College Campuses Aug. 30.

Laura Stack will present at 3 p.m. in the Weeth Theater on the McCook Campus and at 7 p.m. in the McDonald-Belton Theater on the college’s South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, North Platte. Both presentations are free and open to the public.

Johnny’s Ambassadors is a non-partisan, non-profit, grass-roots alliance of individuals and organizations around the globe concerned about the harms of marijuana use by youth.

Its mission is to educate parents and teens about the association between high-THC marijuana and adolescent brain development, mental illness and suicide.

Johnny’s Ambassadors is named after Stack’s son, Johnny, who died by suicide at 19. He became psychotic after dabbing high-potency marijuana concentrates and thought a mob was after him.

The devastating loss of her child gave Stack a powerful voice and platform for change. She sees it as her responsibility to share Johnny’s warning to prevent others from going through what she did and save other young lives.

Described as a woman with unstoppable drive and unwavering purpose, Stack hopes to help other parents, grandparents, teachers and all adults with teens in their lives by honestly and boldly sharing her family’s experience.

Stack is the author of the blockbuster book, “The Dangerous Truth About Today’s Marijuana: Johnny Stack’s Life and Death Story.”

Johnny’s story has also been shared on “The Laura Ingraham Show,” “The Wall Street Journal,” PBS, “The Epoch Times” and “People” magazine.

Laura is the recipient of the 2020 Drug-Free America Foundation’s Moxie Award for protecting youth from substances, the 2021 Leadership in Advocacy Award from the National Speakers Association and the 2022 Loss Survivor of the Year award from the American Association of Suicidology.

Stack's visit to Mid-Plains is possible thanks to the college’s student life department and Community Connections.