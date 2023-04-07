As any holiday approaches, I cannot keep from remembering. I like to go on little trips back and treasure the memories, and I love to share them with you.

Tomorrow is Easter, so I went back to when I was 8 years old and started naming all the words I could think of that have to do with Easter.

Easter baskets: I got one every year, a colorful wicker basket with a ribbon on the top of the handle. It was filled with green grass and lots of candy.

Easter egg: My mom boiled the eggs and then we colored them. My brothers hid them, and I would search and search to find them all. One year I followed my nose and found an Easter egg two months after Easter. That is a smell I will never forget.

Bunnies: They were in my basket and they were made of chocolate!

I even have a little poem about chocolate bunnies.

Chocolate Easter bunny. In a jelly bean nest,

I’m saving you for very last. Because I love you best.

I’ll only take a nibble. From the tip of your ear

And one bite from the other side. So that you won’t look queer.

Yum, you’re so delicious! I didn’t mean to eat

Your chocolate tail till Tuesday. Ooops! There go your feet!

— "Patience" by Bobbie Katz

Jelly beans: They were tucked in my basket. So many pretty colors and flavors. My favorite was red. I always saved them for last. I would cut my jelly beans in half because it looked like I had so many more.

Springtime: The weather always warms at Easter, and as the temperature comes up, so do the tulips and the crocuses.

A new dress: Mine was always frilly and full, and I would spin around in the yard to make my skirt float around me. My very favorite dress was peach and had pleats down the front and a big sash in the back. I always had white socks with lace on top.

Lilies: They were everywhere at Easter time. Mom always bought one and I watched each day as each one bloomed and opened its beautiful white petals. The front of church on Easter Sunday was covered with lilies.

Church: Everybody came to church on Easter Sunday. The church was packed with people, all dressed in their Easter best.

And of course, there is the most important word of all: Jesus.

We sang special hymns with the organ playing, and we held our hymnals and sang in celebration of the grace of Jesus.

If I take all of these words and put them together, they describe everything about Easter when I was 8.

I still enjoy a few jelly beans and I love being in the front of the church singing all the familiar songs I learned when I was 8.

All the traditions, the special moments — I treasure every one of them. I wonder now where they all went.

I am grown up now. There are no more Easter baskets and chocolate bunnies. My socks are long and warm and have no lace.

My parents are gone, so there are no eggs to boil or make colorful, but the one word that remains consistently on my Easter list is Jesus.

Jesus coming down from heaven and giving more than I can imagine so I can reach out and accept his grace and forgiveness. For this I am grateful and so blessed.