Now that you asked God to direct you on your journey to be a wise person, it is time to keep learning.

Last week, you were giving a list of eight points from the article “17 traits of a wise person: Is this you?” written by Lachlan Brown.

The points continue:

9. They are accepting of change.

It’s difficult to accept change.

A wise person understands that this is the way the world operates. They know change might be a little frightening, but embrace it is the only way to grow and adapt.

10. They are not too concerned with material possessions.

The wiser someone gets, the more they realize that material possessions aren’t as important as experiences and relationships.

A wise person understands that to be truly happy means to be living in the moment while working towards a meaningful goal that is bigger than themselves.

This is why they focus on helping others and looking at the bigger picture of everything.

11. They are cool, calm and collected.

A wise person doesn’t get overly emotional in stressful situations. They realize that it doesn’t do them any good. Time spent worrying is usually wasted time.

A wise person takes a step back, reflects on the challenging situation and then acts in the most effective way possible.

12. A wise person gives good advice to others.

Wise people give wise advice.

Their advice is given with the perspective of the person in mind. A wise person has empathy, and they really care about the problems of others.

13. They tend to be very introspective.

As much as wise people enjoy studying the world around them, they also spend a great deal of time studying themselves.

They constantly analyze their thoughts and emotions and understand exactly who they are.

This is why they don’t try to be someone they’re not.

14. They notice things most people don’t bother about.

Because they constantly reflect and observe, a wise person picks up on things that simply pass others by.

They notice the small details and subtle hints that other people simply don’t pick up on. They can read between the lines and pick up on things more easily.

15. They’re not fond of small talk.

While wise people are generally patient, they quickly get bored of talking without any real substance — that is, small talk.

They need to be able to glean something interesting from the conversation, something to stimulate their mind.

16. They’re compassionate, and they don’t judge.

Being compassionate is a hallmark of a wise person. Compassion is kindness in action.

Because they’re so sensitive to other people’s struggles and pain, they also don’t judge.

Everybody is going through their own private battle, and there is almost always more to what’s going on with someone than what meets the eye.

17. They’re humble.

A wise person has a confident yet modest opinion of their own self-importance. They don’t see themselves as “too good” for other people.

After all, everybody is unique and there is always something to learn from anyone.

There you have it. Now you have the ideas on your journey to wisdom.

Lachlan Brown, the founder, and editor of Hack Spirit. Writes practical articles that help others live a mindful and better life. Lachlan has a graduate degree in Psychology and spent the last 15 years reading and studying about human psychology and practical ways to hack our mindsets.