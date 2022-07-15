Mary Hepburn: Local health program focuses on family

In the last several months this column has aimed to bring awareness and focus to various programs that serve North Platte and surrounding communities.

It has been eye opening and educational for me. This has been a journey for me as well as for you. I am pleased to live in a community that has services available in so many areas.

This column featured Deborah’s Legacy, Hospice and People’s Family Health Services. I heard from many of my readers who wrote to say thanks for the valuable information on each program.

This week the column describes the clinical services of the People’s Family Health Services.

The clinical services of the program include:

Annual exams.

Pap smears.

Cancer screening.

STI screening and treatment.

Contraceptive services.

Pregnancy testing.

Free HIV testing.

Education on reproductive health.

Basic infertility services.

People’s Family Health Services does not offer services for ending a pregnancy.

All services are confidential.

Every Woman Matters is a federally funded program that pays for office visits associated with Pap tests, pelvic exams, clinical breast exams and lab fees. Age-appropriate mammography is covered as well as a limited number of diagnostic tests.

Every Woman Matters provides services to medically underserved women ages 40 to 74.

Costs for services are based on a sliding scale, based on household income and number of people in the home. Donations are accepted and payment plans can be arranged if needed. The program accepts all major health insurance.

No one will be refused service because of inability to pay.

People’s Family Health Services want to be a resource for all people. No matter how old you are, your gender, if you have insurance or not, this program wants to be able to help you.

Nurses are always available at the clinic during regular business hours. Nurses, nurse practitioners and physician assistants are available at clinic sessions for exams and treatments.

Education is an important part of People’s Family Health Services. And an important part of that education is teaching prevention.

Topics include counseling on all contraceptive methods, self-breast examination, abstinence or postponing sexual involvement, STD/HIV risks, and reproductive and preventive health.

Community presentations are also offered. School, civic organizations and churches may request presentations by calling 308-534-3075.

Your health and safety are People’s Family Health Services’ No. 1 priority.

People’s Family Health Services has offices in North Platte and McCook. The North Platte office is at 102 S. Elm St., and phone numbers are 308-534-0375 or 1-877-732-2698.