Mary Hepburn: We need to greet new year on right foot

This is my last column of the year 2020. Even though it hasn’t been the greatest year, my prayer is that you may begin the new year with hope.
I begin every day with three devotions. The book called “Jesus Calling” gave this advice.
“When things don’t go as you have hoped, the Lord, lightheartedly may say, ‘Oh well’. This simple discipline can protect you from being burdened with an accumulation of petty cares and frustration.”
The devotion continues, “You realize that most of the things that you worry about are not important. If you shrug them off immediately and return your focus to the Lord, you will walk through your days, with lighter steps and a joyful heart.”
In the Bible study that we just completed. Jeff Gorley and I read, “You Are Never Alone,” by Max Lucado. I want to share some of his thoughts with you.
“In the book of John, his hope is that we would believe. That unbelievers would start to believe, and believers would keep believing that Jesus is the son of God.
“There it is. The hope of John, the hope of his book, the hope of God and this hope in this book. That we would believe not in our power, not in humanity’s ability to help itself, not in good looks or good luck, but that we believe in Jesus.
“God wants you to believe you are never alone. You are never without help, hope or strength. You are stronger than you think because God I nearer that you might imagine.”
I think it is appropriate to end this column with a poem about hope.
Be Vigilant ... Not Late
James 5: 13-15
By Greta Zwaan
Pray in the time of sorrow; sing in the time of joy,
Give voice to the inner emotions; in trust your faith deploy.
When sickness overtakes you, when days cause endless pain,
It seems life has no meaning, commitments are quite in vain.
How can one think of singing when sorrows pile so deep?
Rejoice amidst the trials when one would rather weep?
Give thanks to God in all things; the happy times, the good,
As well in disappointments, when you’re misunderstood.
God doesn’t say, “FOR all things,” when crisis come your way,
But in the darkened valleys, there’s always room to pray.
God’s patience never falters; his ears hear your request,
Your anxious cry for mercy, when you can find no rest.
He longs to draw you closer, He seeks to draw you near;
But life keeps you so busy, His voice seems not too clear.
Then God allows a valley where you might seek His face,
A time of concentration, renewing of His grace.
God never left His posting, He did not stray away,
It’s you who did the wandering, so busy every day.
The path you’re on is fruitless; your spirit cannot grow,
So God puts up a barrier were you ought not to go.
Hence comes the heavenly message: “Be thankful IN all things,”
Perhaps enduring hardships the bell of danger rings.
Pay heed, the call is vital; God’s calling carries weight,
Accept the challenge quickly, be vigilant, not late.”
Here hoping that 2021 will happy and healthy.