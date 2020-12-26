Mary Hepburn: We need to greet new year on right foot

This is my last column of the year 2020. Even though it hasn’t been the greatest year, my prayer is that you may begin the new year with hope.

I begin every day with three devotions. The book called “Jesus Calling” gave this advice.

“When things don’t go as you have hoped, the Lord, lightheartedly may say, ‘Oh well’. This simple discipline can protect you from being burdened with an accumulation of petty cares and frustration.”

The devotion continues, “You realize that most of the things that you worry about are not important. If you shrug them off immediately and return your focus to the Lord, you will walk through your days, with lighter steps and a joyful heart.”

In the Bible study that we just completed. Jeff Gorley and I read, “You Are Never Alone,” by Max Lucado. I want to share some of his thoughts with you.

“In the book of John, his hope is that we would believe. That unbelievers would start to believe, and believers would keep believing that Jesus is the son of God.