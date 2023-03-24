The other day someone told me not to worry about something.

I try not to worry. I know that worrying is a waste of time and energy, but it is easier said than done. No one wants to be a worry wort. It is not a good place to be.

I remember reading a quote about worry.

“Worrying does not take away tomorrow's troubles, it takes away today's peace.”

That quote was from an article featuring the "Layman’s 10 Commandments." It was commandment No. 10.

I liked it when I read it because it is full of words of wisdom.

It was written by Timothy Burt.

I want to share them with you.

'Layman's 10 Commandments'

1. “Prayer is not a 'spare wheel’ that you pull out when in trouble, but it is a ‘steering wheel’ that directs the right path throughout.”

I need direction, The first thing I do each day is thank God for a good night sleep and ask Him for direction for what will unfold during my day. I do not know what today holds, but I do know who holds my day.

2. “So why is a car's windshield so large and the rearview mirror is so small? Our past is not as important as our future. So, look ahead and move on.”

Here is a bit of advice: “The past is behind, learn from it. The future is ahead, prepare for it. The present is here, live it.”

3. “Friendship is like a book. It takes few seconds to burn, but it takes years to write.”

This week alone had conversations with people I have known since grade school. Friendship is priceless. It is fun to share memories. It is fun to share with those who were a part of those memories.

4. “All things in life are temporary. If things are going well, enjoy them, they will not last forever. If things are going wrong, don't worry, they can't last long either.”

Life can be chaotic, relax and flow with the punches. we can learn from the chaos.

5. “Old friends are gold. New friends are diamond. If you get a diamond, don't forget the gold. To hold a diamond, you always need a base of gold.”

Friends are the jewels in life. Treasure old friends, welcome new friendships. A friend is a beautiful act of kindness from the heart of God.

6. “Often when we lose hope and think this is the end, God smiles from above and says, ‘Relax, it's just a bend, not the end.’”

Put your trust in Jesus and let Him worry about where the road is headed.

7. “When GOD solves your problems, you have faith in His abilities; when God doesn't solve your problems. He has faith in your abilities.”

I have lost count of the number of sayings and scriptures that have covered my walls throughout the years. Each reminds me I am capable with God’s help to solve problems. I am always encouraged by God’s promises.

8. “A blind person asked St. Anthony: ‘Can there be anything worse than losing eyesight?’ He replied: ‘Yes, losing your vision.’”

Losing our vision would leave a void. We always need to have a vision of our future and our beliefs to reach that goal.

9. “When you pray for others, God listens to you and blesses them, and sometimes, when you are safe and happy, remember that someone has prayed for you.”

We all need to be aware of those who pray for us and thank God for their prayers.

10. “Worrying does not take away tomorrow's troubles, it takes away today's peace.”

Don’t worry about anything, instead pray about everything.

If you pray, why worry. If you worry, why pray?