Masters of Soul performing in North Platte

Masters of Soul, a 10-piece company, will present a great tribute to the music of Motown on Nov. 27, at the Fox Theatre in the Neville Center, Fifth and Dewey streets in North Platte.

Three women, three men and a four-piece orchestra will perform in the second concert in the current series sponsored by the North Platte Concert Association.

Songs that may be in the program are “Get Ready,” “My Girl,” “Stop in the Name of Love,” “Reach Out,” “Same Old Song,” “Dancing in the Street,” “Second That Emotion,” “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “Dance to the Music” and “Sugar Pie Honeybunch.”

According to the group’s website, Masters of Soul is a celebration of classic songs and performers that defined Motown and soul music. Their 90-minute show features costumed, fully choreographed performances of both male and female groups backed by a live band.

For younger generations, the show offers an opportunity to experience an era in our country’s history that produced many great music acts.

Memberships in the Concert Association are still being sold. For adults the cost is $60, and family tickets (parents or grandparents and children) are $125. For students with proper ID, memberships are $15. Memberships may be purchased from Pat Hoban at 1412 W. Fourth St. in North Platte, who can be reached at 308-534-4699. For those who would like to make a donation, patron memberships are available. Information and membership forms can be found on the association’s website at npconcertassociation.org.