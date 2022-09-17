Maverick Naughtin of Sutherland named Kiewit Scholar

LINCOLN — Maverick Naughtin of Sutherland is among 10 first-year students who have been chosen for the second cohort of the Kiewit Scholars Program in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's College of Engineering. More than 170 applications were received for the 2022-23 cohort.

Naughtin is a civil engineering major at the university.

The Kiewit Scholars Program invests in students with exceptional leadership potential to develop complete engineers who are ready and eager to solve problems of global significance, according to a press release from the University of Nebraska. Through a curated four-year program paired with a Big Ten degree, students will gain the skills and knowledge they need to become world-class engineers and leaders, the release said.

The program is funded and developed in partnership with Peter Kiewit and Sons, one of North America's largest and most respected construction and engineering organizations, headquartered in Omaha.

The Kiewit Scholars will experience exclusive courses focused on leadership development, special group activities, unique travel opportunities, unparalleled exposure to industry and mentorship from professional leaders.

Kiewit Scholars receive a full-tuition, four-year scholarship and book stipend for up to $750 per semester at the university bookstore, one year of room and board and a study abroad stipend of up to $2,500. Additional benefits include two all-expenses-paid, immersive learning trips and a specially crafted internship at Kiewit.

To read more about each student in the Kiewit Scholars 2022-23 cohort, go to engineering.unl.edu/kiewit-scholars/meet-scholars.

For the full list of 2021-22 Kiewit Scholars, go to go.unl.edu/pw4e.