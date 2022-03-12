Maxwell FCCLA places at districts

The Maxwell FCCLA chapter attended districts in Overton this year, taking home top places.

The team looked a little different after the chapter’s advisor of 41 years retired last year, which left them with some uncertainties as well as a drop in memberships.

This year was a learning experience for the chapter, with plenty of challenges that needed to be adapted to, the school said in a press release. The chapter got a new adviser with plenty of experience in business.

Although there were obstacles, they were able to compete at districts with six projects that focused on different areas of Maxwell’s school, community and the FCCLA chapter.

All six projects made it to state and the chapter will attend State FCCLA in April to compete for a second time.

Here are the results from districts:

Level 3

Jett Simpson, gold — district champion.

Joree Cumming and Jamie Tobey, gold — district champions.

Breanna Francescato and Rachel Vedder, sliver — district champions.

Level 2

Lisselle Lucas, gold — district champion.

Christina Smith and Kaitlyn Pedersen, gold — district champions.

Level 1

Emmeline Lucas, silver — district champion.