Maxwell School awarded Applegate Grant
The Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation awarded Maxwell Public Schools the John Russell Applegate Grant.

Annie Seamann, junior high math instructor, applied for the grant in pursuit of establishing a Robotics Club.

“The greatest impact of this grant funding was establishing a fun, safe and educational program for our middle school aged students,” said Seamann. The John Russell Applegate Grant helped Maxwell Public Schools get the program up and running faster and more efficiently.

“Now we can take this foundation and continue to build an amazing Robotics program.” Seamann said.

