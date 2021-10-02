Maywood, Halsey, Whitman students win for Laramie Co. CC ranch horse team

CHEYENNE, Wyo. —

Laramie County Community College ranch horse team members finished in the top ten at the first fall contest at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Brighton, Colorado.

Team members competed against riders of all ages and levels and left with many individual awards, said Morgan Moreno, LCCC ranch horse team coach.

» Wacey Flack of Maywood in the non-pro division was second in reigning, fifth in ranch pleasure, sixth in ranch trail and seventh in working cow horse.

» Caitlyn Hesseltine of Halsey took second place in working cow horse, third in reining, third in ranch trail and sixth in ranch pleasure in the limited non-pro division.

» Bo Tilton of Lander, Wyoming, took first in working cow horse and third in ranch pleasure in the novice division.

» Chase Vinton of Whitman was second in working cow horse for the novice division.

» Miranda Crisp of Windsor, Colorado, was fourth in reining and eighth in ranch trail in the novice division.