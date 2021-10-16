MCC alum dedicates life to service

Bill Hoyt has spent a lifetime looking out for those around him.
He wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I’m a guard dog by nature,” Hoyt said. “I have no problem focusing my time and energy taking care of those in need.”
It’s a philosophy he developed at an early age thanks to his background in agriculture. Hoyt was raised on a farm south of McCook where he had many day-to-day responsibilities, including caring for his family’s animals.
Hoyt went to the District 8 country school until ninth grade, at which time he attended McCook High School. Upon graduating MHS in 1974, he enrolled at Fort Hays State University.
“I had the idea that I would get a teaching degree in ag, but after a semester, I realized that wasn’t going to work out,” Hoyt said. “Truth be told, I was more interested in the rodeo team than academics. So, in the fall of ’75, I came back to McCook Community College, which gave me an opportunity to get my basics done while I tried to find some direction. I got more out of my time there than I ever did at Fort Hays.”
Hoyt was already familiar with MCC’s programs. He had taken aviation classes there and subsequently earned a pilot’s license right after high school.
“By the time I got done with my second semester at MCC, I realized I didn’t want to be a teacher because I didn’t want to be stuck in a building,” Hoyt said. “That being said, I still didn’t really know what I wanted to do, so I took some time off to figure it out.”
That meant returning to the lifestyle he was familiar with.
Unfortunately, his success in the agriculture realm was short-lived.
That’s when he saw an ad in the McCook Gazette advertising for city firemen and policemen.
He began as uniform patrol, but soon found his calling lay somewhere else.
By 1991, he had been promoted to detective, and he stayed in criminal investigation for the remainder of his law enforcement career.
It wasn’t much of a stretch for him. The work was based on the same basic principles he had been adhering to his whole life.
“When I moved from the ranch to town, it turned out to be essentially the same job,” Hoyt said. “I had to look after the herd, paying particular attention to the young and most vulnerable then discourage or eliminate predators.”
As it turned out, MCC played an even bigger part in his life during his career than when he was a traditional student.
Hoyt took Spanish classes at MCC to help him with his communication skills on the job, and thanks to MCC, found fulfillment in the role he didn’t originally want to do — teaching.
Because of Hoyt’s experience, his youngest son went on to attend MCC as well, providing a significant cost-savings to the family.
Hoyt was involuntarily medically retired from law enforcement in 2010, at which point he moved back to the family farm to take care of his father who was in his 90s and living alone.
What Hoyt couldn’t let go of, however, was the desire to help others. He continues to serve as a firearms trainer for law enforcement, a role he’s had for 20 years. He is a certified firearms instructor through the National Rifle Association and through the Nebraska Extension department. He currently enjoys working with kids in 4H, Scouts and Pheasants/Quail Forever youth mentor programs.
Hoyt also spent four years on the Middle Republican Natural Resources District and is currently the District 4 director for the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors, which he has been part of for the past four years.