MCC alum dedicates life to service

Bill Hoyt has spent a lifetime looking out for those around him.

He wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’m a guard dog by nature,” Hoyt said. “I have no problem focusing my time and energy taking care of those in need.”

It’s a philosophy he developed at an early age thanks to his background in agriculture. Hoyt was raised on a farm south of McCook where he had many day-to-day responsibilities, including caring for his family’s animals.

Hoyt went to the District 8 country school until ninth grade, at which time he attended McCook High School. Upon graduating MHS in 1974, he enrolled at Fort Hays State University.

“I had the idea that I would get a teaching degree in ag, but after a semester, I realized that wasn’t going to work out,” Hoyt said. “Truth be told, I was more interested in the rodeo team than academics. So, in the fall of ’75, I came back to McCook Community College, which gave me an opportunity to get my basics done while I tried to find some direction. I got more out of my time there than I ever did at Fort Hays.”

Hoyt was already familiar with MCC’s programs. He had taken aviation classes there and subsequently earned a pilot’s license right after high school.