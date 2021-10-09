MCC alum pushes limits of cake decorating

“The programs at MCC were the best out of all my years of schooling,” Kasha said. “I went to the University of Nebraska Omaha later on and always felt like I got more out of my two years at MCC. The college does an amazing job.”

Kasha graduated from MCC in 2013 with an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Graphic Design then transferred to UNO where she earned a bachelor’s degree in graphic design in 2017.

“I freelanced for a bit after that,” Kasha said. “The market was highly saturated at that point, and it was hard to find a job. So, I did some graphic design work on my own and picked up a serving job. I didn’t really think about cake decorating until a year later.”

It was 2018, and Kasha’s coworker was about to turn 21. She offered to make a cake for him.

“In the back of my mind, I was thinking that maybe if the cake turned out well, I could start a business,” Kasha said. “I decided to go all out and post some pictures on social media. It blew up. Everybody loved the work, so I decided to give cake decorating a shot.”

Three years later, Kasha spends her days creating cakes in a two-bedroom apartment in Omaha. She doesn’t do any marketing outside of social media and word of mouth, but she doesn’t really have to. Business has been insane.

“I try to make the cakes you can’t buy just anywhere,” Kasha said. “I draw a lot on my art background, which seems strange because most of the classes I took were 2-D. I didn’t take any sculpture classes, but I did take art history, color theory, drawing, painting and all the others. Those all help me now with my profession. And, of course, the graphic design background comes in handy when I’m trying to do renderings and scales.”