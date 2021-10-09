MCC alum pushes limits of cake decorating

It’s a talent she’s been perfecting for years — even when she didn’t realize it.
“Looking back, I’ve always been building up to this,” said Messersmith. “Every art project, every business plan I had to create for a class, was preparation for what I’m doing now.”
Messersmith is a self-taught specialty cake artist and the owner of Kasha’s Cakes in Omaha. She is originally from McCook.
“That’s really where my interest in decorating cakes began,” Messersmith said. “When I was a child, my mom (Rita Messersmith) made sheet cakes as a side gig. I was always trying to help, so she would have me set up with my Easy-Bake Oven — to do my own thing while she worked. I still use her butter cream recipe.”
Although she enjoyed cake decorating as a hobby, doing it as a profession wasn’t on Kasha’s mind when she graduated from McCook High School in 2011.
“I decided to go to McCook Community College for graphic design,” Kasha said. “It was close to home, and I had heard good things about the program and about instructor Becky Meyers. I already knew art instructor Rick Johnson from paint-ins and things like that, and I knew he had a great program, too.”
Kasha soon fell in love with the small class sizes and quality of education MCC had to offer.
“The programs at MCC were the best out of all my years of schooling,” Kasha said. “I went to the University of Nebraska Omaha later on and always felt like I got more out of my two years at MCC. The college does an amazing job.”
Kasha graduated from MCC in 2013 with an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Graphic Design then transferred to UNO where she earned a bachelor’s degree in graphic design in 2017.
“I freelanced for a bit after that,” Kasha said. “The market was highly saturated at that point, and it was hard to find a job. So, I did some graphic design work on my own and picked up a serving job. I didn’t really think about cake decorating until a year later.”
It was 2018, and Kasha’s coworker was about to turn 21. She offered to make a cake for him.
“In the back of my mind, I was thinking that maybe if the cake turned out well, I could start a business,” Kasha said. “I decided to go all out and post some pictures on social media. It blew up. Everybody loved the work, so I decided to give cake decorating a shot.”
Three years later, Kasha spends her days creating cakes in a two-bedroom apartment in Omaha. She doesn’t do any marketing outside of social media and word of mouth, but she doesn’t really have to. Business has been insane.
“I try to make the cakes you can’t buy just anywhere,” Kasha said. “I draw a lot on my art background, which seems strange because most of the classes I took were 2-D. I didn’t take any sculpture classes, but I did take art history, color theory, drawing, painting and all the others. Those all help me now with my profession. And, of course, the graphic design background comes in handy when I’m trying to do renderings and scales.”