MCC hosting auction for surplus daycare items

In preparation for the move into the new Child Development Center in Walsh-Brady Hall, McCook Community College has set up an auction online for numerous daycare items. The auction will ends at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Bidding is only available online. Bidders must have an account to bid. Those wishing to bid can sign up and register with a Google, Facebook or AirAuctioneer account.

The auction ends Monday with pickup time running from 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, at which time all items must be gone. Items are to be picked up at the student union located at the corner of East Third and L streets in McCook. It is recommended that any winners bring the man power and tools needed to haul off any purchases. There will be no delivery between campuses.

All items being auctioned are used equipment being rotated out of service and will be sold “as is” and all payments must be made at time of pick-up.

Winners must have the payment and the winning bid email with them at time of pick-up. Payments may be cash and/or check only, credit and debit cards are not allowed.

For more information, contact Loretta Hauxwell at hauxwelll@mpcc.edu.