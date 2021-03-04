MCC hosting spring theater auditions

Auditions are set for Monday to Wednesday for the spring production of McCook Community College’s theater department. This spring, MCC will present a devised project based on the recent MCC art instructor exhibition at the Wrightstone Fine Arts Gallery.

A recorded version of the devised work will be developed via Zoom and recorded for online, on-demand viewing April 29 to May 1.

Auditions will be held via Zoom from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday to Wednesday. To schedule your audition contact MCC Theater Instructor Mark Hardiman at hardimanm@mpcc.edu. Anyone age 16 and older are encouraged to audition.

The MPCC Art Instructor Showcase closed Feb. 26, but it will live on in this online devised performance by MCC Theatre.

According to Hardiman, a devised production is one created by the actors, director and others in rehearsal. The text can reflect on the historical facts or even present day experiences of the people in the show.