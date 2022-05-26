MCC hosting ‘Where Art Happens’ tour through Buffalo Commons

The art community is alive and growing in southwest Nebraska and this year it will be on display as part of the Buffalo Commons Storytelling and Music Festival where McCook Community College is leading a tour June 10 to see “Where Art Happens” in McCook.

This day-long tour will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will visit seven McCook gallery sites, explore what’s new and hear about what the future may hold for area artists and art lovers.

The day will begin with a tour of the art exhibit on the sixth floor of the Keystone. From there, participants will travel to Art Bank McCook. Inside this building will be a collection of pieces created by the Navajo artist Shonto Begay of Flagstaff, Arizona, and local artist Lucas Kotschwar of McCook. The artists will be on hand to explain their art and their inspiration.

From there, the tour will continue to several other downtown sites featuring displays from area artists of all ages. Sites will include the Art Guild, an art display at Longnecker Jewelry, a school art exhibit at 416 Norris Ave. and an “Artist as a Storyteller” exhibit in the Barnett Building just north of the Railroad Depot featuring artwork of five established and emerging regional artists.

The day will conclude at MCC with a tour of the Wrightstone Gallery and a workshop at McMillen Hall, providing participants with the opportunity to create some art of their own making, under the direction of local artist Deonne Hinz.

The cost of the tour is $30 and includes lunch. To make a reservation, call MCC’s business and education office at 308-345-8112 or 800-658-4349 extension 8122, email bceregister@mpcc.edu or register at the Mid-Plains Community College website under the “Business and Community Education” section.