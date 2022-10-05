 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCC offering OSHA 10 safety training Oct. 12-13

McCook Community College is offering a 10-hour safety course to keep employees up to date regarding current standards for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the college said in a press release.

OSHA 10, is a 10-hour safety course on Oct. 12 and 13 at 201 McMillen Hall on the MCC campus. The instructor will be BJ Schellenberg of Common Sense Safety, a safety consultant service business.

The class will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 12 and 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 13. Course fee is $159 and attendees will receive lifetime OSHA 10 certification.

To register, go to bceregister.mpcc.edu or call 308-345-8122.

0 Comments
