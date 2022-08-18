 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCC’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ auditions set for Sept. 1-3

MCCOOK — McCook Community College Theater and Southwest Nebraska Community Theater Association have announced auditions for a live production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

Auditions are from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 1 and 2, and 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Weeth Theater in Tipton Hall on the MCC campus, 1205 E. Third St., McCook.

Children and families are encouraged to audition on Saturday for the Cratchit family.

Performances will be at the Fox Theatre in McCook Dec. 6 to 11 with both night and matinee performances on the weekend.

College students, community members and families are encouraged to audition and participate.

The production will feature ensemble casting with actors playing multiple roles and ghosts throughout the performance.

Returning to the role of Ebenezer Scrooge will be Don Harpst. All other roles are open.

This is a collaborative production with MCC and SWNCTA. The last time a version of “Christmas Carol” was staged, it was performed online in 2020, during the pandemic.

“It is so satisfying to be able to bring this live performance to McCook,” MCC Theater Instructor Mark Hardiman said. “The tradition of performing this tale is a touchstone for the community and a fantastic opportunity to share the true meaning of Christmas.”

The production will be directed by Hardiman, who adapted this version of Dickens’ original for the stage. He has taught theater for nearly two decades and has 15 years’ experience running a professional theater in Chicagoland.

Hardiman has developed, produced and directed multiple works for performance including last spring’s “Swashbuckling Scallywags and Scoundrels” the first theatrical production produced in the new Norris Alley. This year, he will be joined by Rachel Witt as assistant director with the set design team of Chuck and Diane Trail and Jim Pleinis and Sheryl Havens for costumes from SWNCTA.

“It is fantastic to work with such a talented team,” Hardiman said. “They bring a wealth of skill and creativity to the project.”

If you have questions or need to schedule an alternate time to audition, please contact Mark Hardiman at hardimanm@mpcc.edu or call 308-345-8173.

