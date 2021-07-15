MCC’s Summer Kids Theater Camp to perform “James and the Giant Peach Jr.”

McCook Community College’s Summer Kids Theater Camp will present two performances of “James and the Giant Peach Jr.” at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. The musical will be at the Weeth Theater in Tipton Hall on the MCC campus at 1205 E. Third St. in McCook. There will be a free-will donation.

MCC Graduate Lindi (Johnson) Eschliman directs this new take on “James and the Giant Peach.” When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that grows a tremendous peach, rolls into the ocean and launches a journey of enormous proportions.

Auditions were held Monday and 20 students in kindergarten through eighth grade have rehearsed all week.

This summer kids theater camp is sponsored, in part, by MCC’s Business and Community Education Department; the McCook Arts Council, which helped defray royalty costs; and the McCook Rotary Club, which paid a portion of the cost for the camp as well as paying for camp shirts.

The McCook Rotary Club is using a grant to offset registration costs for several youth courses this year at MCC, including art and robotics camps as well. Members have been involved in several aspects of these camps, including delivering snacks and on Saturday they will distribute programs and attend the performances.