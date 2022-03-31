MCC’s Wrightstone Gallery showing artwork of area high school artists

MCCOOK — Twenty-nine teams of area high school art students from 19 area high schools will be part of McCook Community College’s annual art show and paint-in competition on campus.

For the art show portion of this year’s paint-in, the works of 15 area high schools are on display at the Wrightstone Gallery at MCC through April 8. These works will be judged in several categories and the winners announced at the paint-in competition at the Peter and Dolores Graff Events Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 8.

Schools participating in the paint-in this year include: Southwest High School, Perkins County (two teams), Cambridge, Southern Valley (two teams), Norton Community Schools, McCook, (two teams), Hitchcock County (two teams), Medicine Valley, Sutherland, Ogallala (two teams), Wauneta-Palisade (two teams), Maywood (two teams), Dundy County (two teams), Wallace, Lexington (two teams), Arapahoe, Brady, Decatur Community and Grant (two teams).

Categories include painting, drawing, prints, mixed media, three-dimensional, digital work and photography, and pottery.

One best of show trophy will be awarded overall and medals awarded in each category for judge’s choice, first, second and third place.

Trophies will be awarded for teams in the paint-in competition.

The high school exhibition is free to the public. The Wrightstone Gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and until 9 p.m. on Wednesday nights.