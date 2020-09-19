MCC students embrace tutoring amid pandemic

McCook Community College officials say a flexible system for providing tutoring was instrumental for many students when the college shifted to online learning as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in April. Once again this semester students will rely on faculty, student tutors, study groups and online tutoring options to help guide them through some courses.
Last April alone, there were 56 tutoring request as tutoring contacts reached an all-time high. For the semester tutors spent 175 hours with 41 students in person in January through March before the campus-wide shift to online classes only during spring break and continued with another 68.5 hours in April.
The Student Success staff at the learning commons in von Riesen Library are already tutoring students for the fall semester for help in the following classes:
» Anatomy and physiology.
» Accounting.
» American government.
» Biology.
» Calculus.
» Chemistry.
» College algebra.
» Early childhood education.
» Elementary algebra.
» English/writing.
» ESL conversation class.
» Graphic design.
» Physical science.
» Physics.
» Psychology.
» Sociology.
» Statistics.
» Trigonometry.
» U.S. history.
» Bridge To Success students.
There are four English/writing tutoring sessions during the week as well as Zoom and study sessions.
Student tutors include:
» Lake Reikotski.
» Jaycee Wooters.
» Kallie Cathcart.
» Katrina Webster.
» Bria Simmonds.
» Alex Erickson.
» Nikki Cross.
» Evie Hopkinson.
» Kim Boyer.
» Elijah Munoz.
» Lydia Risenhoover.
» Autumn Miller.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!