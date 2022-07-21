MCC students place in top 10 at leadership conference

CHICAGO — Four McCook Community College students recently competed and made the national finals in the Phi Beta Lambda National Leadership Conference competitions in Chicago.

Leslie Hernandez, Hannah Ellis, Maira Ahilon-Calmo, Cindy Howard and co-adviser Renelle Mooney attended the conference June 24 to 27 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

This annual event brings together the best and brightest two-year and four-year students from Future Business Leaders of America and PBL to compete in leadership and business events, attend leadership development workshops, share their successes and discover new ideas to shape their career future.

All four MCC students who attended this year’s conference made the finals and three placed in the top 10 in the nation in at least one event.

Howard finished eighth in administrative support and teamed up with Ahilon-Calmo to place ninth in business law. Howard and Ahilon-Calmo also made it to the finals in hospitality management along with Ellis.

Ahilon-Calmo placed ninth in administrative support, and competed in accounting principles.

Hernandez finished 10th in desktop publishing and also competed in accounting principles and computer concepts.

Ellis also competed in entrepreneurship concepts and personal finance.