MCC theater’s ‘Hauntings’ opens virtually this weekend

McCook Community College’s theater department will open its spring production of “Hauntings” this weekend. This will be a devised internet one-act production based on the art of Mid-Plains Community college faculty Rick Johnson and Richard “Dik” Haneline.

The production will be available for on-demand streaming from showtix4u.com/events/mcctheatre.

The cost is $5 for general admission and $7 for families. Ticketing fees are additional. Tickets went on sale Monday. The production is available for viewing Friday through May 9.

Directed and devised by MCC theater instructor Mark Hardiman, the cast includes: MCC students Delaney Dewey, Chastity Samaniego, Shelby Wolff and community member performer, musician Evie Caldwell, who also provides incidental music and video editing is done by Heinzel Media.

According to Hardiman, the impetus for this collaboration between art and theatre began with a discussion he had with Johnson, both faculty at MCC.

“When we saw that the Art Instructor Showcase was this spring, it seemed a natural event to do,” Hardiman said. “We were interested in seeing what happened as a response to the visual art and developed it into a Zoom performance.”