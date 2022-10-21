McCarthy elected as 2024-25 Nebraska State Bar Association President-Elect

OMAHA — At the conclusion of the Nebraska State Bar Association annual meeting Oct. 14, Michael J. McCarthy of North Platte and Tricia Freeman of Papillion assumed their posts as president-elect and president-elect designate of the Nebraska State Bar Association.

McCarthy was elected president-elect to succeed Jason Grams as president-elect. McCarthy will serve as NSBA president from October 2023 to October 2024.

McCarthy is counsel at Dvorak Law Group, LLC in North Platte. McCarthy’s practice focuses on estate planning, probate, real estate and corporate and business planning. He advises individuals in the structuring of their estate plans and assists in preparation of their wills, trusts, powers of attorney and advance directives/living wills.

He also represents clients in probate and trust administration matters. McCarthy has more than 40 years experience assisting clients.

McCarthy has served the NSBA as a house of delegates member representing the 11th Judicial District and served as chair of the House of Delegates in 2019. McCarthy also represented the 6th Supreme Court Judicial District on the NSBA’s Executive Council from 2013-16 and chaired the Nebraska Commission on the Unauthorized Practice of Law from 2008-12.

On a local level, McCarthy served on the North Platte Board of Education and the Great Plains Health Board of Directors as both a board member and board chair. McCarthy also served on the North Platte Area Chamber of Commerce and Development Corporation Board of Directors from 2008-12.

McCarthy graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1975. McCarthy and his wife, Janie, have four sons, Matthew, Marcus, Mitchel and Jacob, and nine grandchildren.