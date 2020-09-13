McCook Community College alum finds himself through nature

Justin Haag’s days are filled with wonder.
From watching a rising sun cast pink and orange rays across snow-covered hills to chasing lightning bolts raging through a summer sky — Haag is constantly immersed in beauty.
Haag wouldn’t want it any other way.
In fact, he’s living out his dream.
As the public information officer for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Panhandle region and regional editor of, “NEBRASKAland Magazine,” Haag’s job is to capture those moments in time that most people don’t get to see.
Nature has always been a big part of Haag’s life. A native of southwest Nebraska, Haag attended elementary and high school at Beaver Valley, which was a consolidated school comprised of students from Lebanon, Danbury and Wilsonville. Those towns are now part of Southwest High School in Bartley.
It took the encouragement of his guidance counselor to convince Haag to at least consider a postsecondary education. Haag eventually decided to enroll, as a first-generation college student, at McCook Community College where he had qualified for scholarships and financial aid.
He credits former instructors Rod Horst, Roger Wilson and Sue Watts with being some of his biggest academic influencers. A “Literature in Nature” course with Jim Steward also left a big impression.
“In fact, I recently wrote a fly-fishing article for “NEBRASKAland Magazine,” in which I referenced musings by the late Patrick McManus, one of the authors we studied in that class,” Haag said.
It was during his time in McCook that Haag was introduced to journalism.
“I worked as a part-time sportswriter at the McCook Gazette,” Haag said. “I was part of a team of writers who reported to duty on busy Friday nights, and some Saturdays, to field calls from high school coaches after games. Even though the articles were short, it gave me some great experience writing on a deadline, and it was fun seeing my work in the following morning’s newspaper.”
Despite that, Haag wasn’t planning on becoming a journalist. He had already decided to be a teacher.
Studying at MCC helped Haag gain enough confidence to pursue a four-year degree, and he transferred to Chadron State College. About a year in, he decided to change paths.
The Eagle, CSC’s student publication exposed Haag to a lot of different aspects of newspaper production — from writing stories and shooting photos to layout, pulling papers off the press and even delivery.
He started out writing sports, then became a news editor, editor and production manager. Haag also did some of the department’s first digital photography. He graduated from CSC in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in English: Journalism and a minor in political science.
Haag then spent a couple years working as a news and sports reporter for The Chadron Record before returning to McCook to serve as associate editor for the Gazette. One of his favorite parts of the latter job was that it allowed him to stay connected to nature. He photographed wildlife and put together an outdoor page for the newspaper every week.
It was during his time at the Gazette that Haag began dating his future wife, Cricket Morehead, a certified public accountant, who was also a MCC and CSC grad. The couple married in 2000 and moved back to Chadron where they continue to raise their children, Sawyer, 17, and Kiera, 13.
Cricket initially worked as a CPA at Fred Lockwood and Company, in Chadron, before becoming the business manager for the Chadron State Foundation.
Haag spent 12 years as the communications and marketing coordinator for CSC. He covered many speakers at the college during that time, one of whom was Michael Forsberg, a prominent conservation photographer.
Haag had been a photographer for years by that point and had always maintained an interest for capturing imagery of wildlife. However, his gear was limited. After paying off his student loans and completing a wildlife course at the college, he decided to buy a telephoto zoom lens and try his hand at photographing the region’s fauna.
Haag was amazed at how many different species he could photograph in a short amount of time, and the hobby became his new obsession. When the opportunity arose to make his passion a career, he jumped at it. He began his current role with Game and Parks in January 2013.
He soon found that the process of developing content is opposite from what he was used to. Instead of writing a story and finding images to go with it, he takes pictures then develops a story around them.
When not peering through a lens, Haag can be found writing news releases, playing around with video and producing a weekly radio segment. His efforts have earned him awards from the Association for Conservation Information.
Although Haag is grateful for the many blessings and experiences he’s been given over the years, he remains true to his roots. Southwest Nebraska and MCC will always have a special place in his heart.
Haag’s work can be viewed at magazine.outdoornebraska.gov/author/justin-haag. More information about McCook Community College can be found at mpcc.edu.
