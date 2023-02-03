The 2023 McCook Community College High School Art Exhibition and Paint-In is set for April 3-14 and will be at the Wrightstone Gallery on the MCC campus, 1205 E. Third St., with the annual paint-in competition set for the final day of the exhibit.

The paint-in starts at 9 a.m. and will be at the Peter and Dolores Graff Event Center, 401 East M St., with the theme announced at 9:15 a.m. Artists will have until noon to complete their murals.

The awards ceremony for both the art exhibit and the paint-in competition start at 1 p.m.

That show will follow the McCook High School art show in the Wrightstone Gallery at MCC from March 20-31 with a gallery reception on March 31.

MCC plans an exhibition of students in the associate of fine arts program in April, along with a portfolio exhibition of graphic design and visual communications students. Those times and dates will be announced at a later date.