McCook Community College student named Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar

Neleigh Hauxwell of Culbertson has been recognized as a 2021 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar. The McCook Community College student will receive a $1,000 scholarship for her efforts.

The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs.

Scholars are encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in society programs and are chosen based on scholastic achievement, community service and leadership potential.

More than 900 applications were received this year, and Hauxwell was one of 207 PTK members selected.

The Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program awards a total of $207,000. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation provides $200,000 in funding for the scholarships, with $25,000 set aside for members who are veterans or active members of the U.S. military.

The remaining amount is supported by donations to the PTK Foundation and provides seven Global Leaders of Promise Scholarships, earmarked for international students.