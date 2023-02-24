McCook Community College Theater is having auditions for “Swashbuckling Scallywags at the Bilgewater Inn and Groggery,” a slapstick comedy by Mark Hardiman.

Auditions are set for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Weeth Theatre in Tipton Hall on the campus.

The production will be performed April 29 and 30.

College students and community members are encouraged to audition. The material is PG-13. Auditions will include movement exercises and reading from selected texts. Those interested in backstage duties, stage management or assistant to the director should drop by auditions for a brief conference with the director. Masks will be used in auditions and rehearsals.

For questions or to schedule an alternate time to audition, contact Mark Hardiman at hardimanm@mpcc.edu or call 308-345-8173.