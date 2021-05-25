McCook Community College to offer variety of camps, classes for kids this summer

McCook Community College is offering a variety of summer kids camps, classes and activities for students of all ages and a variety of subjects including art, martial arts, fitness, robotics, Legos, music theater and a fire safety class.

Pre-registration is required through the Business and Community Education office at 308-345-8122, or online at bceregister.mpcc.edu

There are two STEM camps scheduled this summer, one targeting martial arts and fitness for students five and older and another camp targeting Lego Spike Robotics for fifth through eighth graders.

STEM Martial Arts and Fitness is a program designed for students to enjoy the benefits of a fun and exciting martial arts class while learning STEM concepts. Certified martial artist, John King is the instructor. Students will receive a STEM uniform shirt and parents will receive learning videos that go along with each week’s principles. Cost is $145. This camp is set for 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Tuesday through June 24 at Tipton Hall in the Weeth Theater.