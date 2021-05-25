McCook Community College to offer variety of camps, classes for kids this summer

McCook Community College is offering a variety of summer kids camps, classes and activities for students of all ages and a variety of subjects including art, martial arts, fitness, robotics, Legos, music theater and a fire safety class.
Pre-registration is required through the Business and Community Education office at 308-345-8122, or online at bceregister.mpcc.edu
There are two STEM camps scheduled this summer, one targeting martial arts and fitness for students five and older and another camp targeting Lego Spike Robotics for fifth through eighth graders.
STEM Martial Arts and Fitness is a program designed for students to enjoy the benefits of a fun and exciting martial arts class while learning STEM concepts. Certified martial artist, John King is the instructor. Students will receive a STEM uniform shirt and parents will receive learning videos that go along with each week’s principles. Cost is $145. This camp is set for 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Tuesday through June 24 at Tipton Hall in the Weeth Theater.
In the first session of Spike Robotics, students in fifth through eighth grades can learn the latest in robotics. This class will use the new Lego SPIKE Prime set. The first session will be from June 14 through June 16; the second session will be Aug. 9 through Aug. 11. Camp sessions will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., in room 201 of McMillen Hall with MCC math instructor Micah Marvin leading the class. Cost for each session is $39.
Two art fundamentals camps for students will run July 6 through July 9, concluding with an exhibition in the Wrightstone Fine Arts Gallery July 9.
Kim Johnson will offer these two-hour classes Tuesday through Thursday at $30. Students will explore the elements and principles of art with two-dimensional and tree-dimensional exploratory activities.
The camp for second through fourth graders will be from 10 a.m. to noon, and the fifth through eighth grade classes will be from 2 to 4 p.m.
This year’s summer theater camp for kindergarten through eighth graders will stage “James and The Giant Peach Jr.” at two performances July 17. Auditions will be July 12 with specific rehearsals provided after cast selection. The entire group will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. July 12 through 17, with those taking on major roles rehearsing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lindi and Kim Johnson will instruct the camp. Cost is $45.
There will also be a fire safety and obstacle course July 22 for children ages 6 through 10. Participants will learn the importance of fire safety and emergency preparedness. They will also get to climb aboard the fire truck and see the safety equipment up close. This will go from 1 to 2:30 p.m. with instructor Tim Zehnder. The cost is $5.