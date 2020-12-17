McCook Community College's ‘A Christmas Carol’ now available on-demand

By popular demand “A Christmas Carol,” Charles Dickens’ holiday classic returns to virtual life in an on-demand recorded collaboration between McCook Community College Theater and Southwest Nebraska Community Theater Association through Dec. 28.
Tickets are $5 plus fees. More information and the ticket link may be found at mpcc.edu/mcctheatre.
“‘A Christmas Carol’ will return in an on-demand format to make this holiday tradition available through the Christmas weekend,” said MCC Theater Instructor Mark Hardiman. “When talking with the cast, we remembered that when we gather for the holidays, most of us put on a holiday classic movie, to entertain us while we are cooking, putting up decorations or gathering with the ones we love.
“We thought, what better way to celebrate this season than sharing our production again so that people can enjoy this heart-warming tale with family and friends?”
The recording is from the opening night of the streaming version of the production that used Zoom to present the production to its live audience.
“What results is an extremely intimate view of the production,” said Hardiman. “The software focuses on speakers directly and the story is told as a narrative, with just suggestions of costumes and props. It is designed to help audiences imagine the world Dickens describes in vivid detail.”
“A Christmas Carol” has been a tradition in McCook for more than two decades going back to when Sue Watts was at the helm of MCC’s theatre program. Since that time Don Harpst has been the traditional choice for Scrooge.
“McCook people looked forward to it. It was just part of the holiday season. That’s why people will be glad to have it revived,” Harpst said.
Now in its on-demand format, it is more convenient than ever and audiences can enjoy the timeless tale when it suits them.
MCC’s theater department has a full program of classes for those interested in theater with classes that cover both academic and performance skills for folks wanting to expand their horizons, or those wanting to transfer to senior institutions in theatre.
For more information on the production or MCC Theatre contact Mark Hardiman, hardimanm@mpcc.edu
