McCook Community College's ‘A Christmas Carol’ now available on-demand

By popular demand “A Christmas Carol,” Charles Dickens’ holiday classic returns to virtual life in an on-demand recorded collaboration between McCook Community College Theater and Southwest Nebraska Community Theater Association through Dec. 28.

Tickets are $5 plus fees. More information and the ticket link may be found at mpcc.edu/mcctheatre.

“‘A Christmas Carol’ will return in an on-demand format to make this holiday tradition available through the Christmas weekend,” said MCC Theater Instructor Mark Hardiman. “When talking with the cast, we remembered that when we gather for the holidays, most of us put on a holiday classic movie, to entertain us while we are cooking, putting up decorations or gathering with the ones we love.

“We thought, what better way to celebrate this season than sharing our production again so that people can enjoy this heart-warming tale with family and friends?”

The recording is from the opening night of the streaming version of the production that used Zoom to present the production to its live audience.