McCook now hosting Smithsonian exhibition

Local News

“Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a Smithsonian Museum on Main Street exhibition that explores how cultural and economic changes have affected rural America, is open at McCook’s Keystone Business Center, 402 Norris Ave., through May 25.

The center is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with extended hours from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings. The exhibition comes to McCook courtesy of Humanities Nebraska and other sponsors.

In McCook, hosts have planned some special events around the exhibition with a different organization hosting each Thursday evening through May 19. At 6 p.m. on May 12, speakers Sarah Baker Hansen and Matt Hansen will present “The Better Half: Nebraska’s Hidden Treasures” at Sehnert’s, 312 Norris Ave.

