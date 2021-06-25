McCook Phi Beta Lambda brings back traveling trophy

MCCOOK — Despite a year of COVID-19 restrictions, McCook Community College’s Phi Beta Lambda completed another busy year, with a few more virtual conferences — including the state leadership where once again PBL students and the chapter brought home a number of awards.
MCC brings the traveling “Outstanding Chapter” award back to MCC after a brief stint at Northeast Community College. This award was initiated five years ago and MCC has won it four times. The chapter also earned the gold level of excellence award based on chapter service activities both to the college and the community along with leadership responsibilities and promoting the chapter and its goals.
Bill Lesko of Citta Deli was nominated as MCC’s Businessperson of the Year. He sponsored a business tour and entrepreneurship presentation for members.
In the state PBL competition, Sunnie Stephens brought home a first-place award in desktop publishing, fourth in retail management, and fifth place in accounting principles.
Maira Ahilon-Calmo, placed second in administrative support technology.
Deanne Crocker received second place in digital media and she teamed up with Kyle Kinne to place second in desktop publishing. She won fifth place for computer concepts.
The team of Leslie Hernandez and Cindy Howard placed fourth in hospitality management.
Autumn Miller received a sixth-place award in retail management and seventh place in management concepts. She also represented MCC as a state officer, serving as vice-president of public relations.
Denver Holdcroft placed seventh in microeconomics.
PBL advisors include Lorrie Mowry and Renelle Mooney.
MCC PBL members did participate in the National Leadership Conference last summer, virtually where Deanne Crocker placed sixth in computer animation and fourth in desktop publishing.
This past fall group members joined a virtual fall leadership conference, and attended several state sponsored “What’s in Your Briefcase” Zoom events.
PBL officers this year included: President Autumn Miller, vice-president of public relations Leslie Hernandez and Sunnie Stephens, Vice President of Finance Denver Holdcroft, and Student Senate Representative Deanne Crocker.
Throughout the year, the MCC chapter participated in projects like the Adopt-A-Mile Highway Trash Pickup and the Red Cross Bloodmobile. Chapter members made and delivered Christmas and Valentine’s Day cards to Hillcrest residents, partnered with PTK for their Blue Out event and raised money for the March of Dimes.