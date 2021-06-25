McCook Phi Beta Lambda brings back traveling trophy

MCCOOK — Despite a year of COVID-19 restrictions, McCook Community College’s Phi Beta Lambda completed another busy year, with a few more virtual conferences — including the state leadership where once again PBL students and the chapter brought home a number of awards.

MCC brings the traveling “Outstanding Chapter” award back to MCC after a brief stint at Northeast Community College. This award was initiated five years ago and MCC has won it four times. The chapter also earned the gold level of excellence award based on chapter service activities both to the college and the community along with leadership responsibilities and promoting the chapter and its goals.

Bill Lesko of Citta Deli was nominated as MCC’s Businessperson of the Year. He sponsored a business tour and entrepreneurship presentation for members.

In the state PBL competition, Sunnie Stephens brought home a first-place award in desktop publishing, fourth in retail management, and fifth place in accounting principles.

Maira Ahilon-Calmo, placed second in administrative support technology.

Deanne Crocker received second place in digital media and she teamed up with Kyle Kinne to place second in desktop publishing. She won fifth place for computer concepts.