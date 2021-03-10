McCook’s Blue Out Night expands to embrace rodeo family

McCook Community College’s annual Blue Out Night at the Peter and Dolores Graff Events Center, which helps spread the word about disabilities awareness, embraced another topic close to the hearts of the college and the community.

Between the women’s and men’s basketball games against North Platte, the crowd paused for a moment of silence for the family of Garrett Nokes, Mid-Plains Community College rodeo coach, who died recently. All proceeds from the night’s events and concessions, including the sales of miniature basketballs and halftime free-throw shooting contests were donated to the Nokes family.

“Not only was Garrett’s blood family special to him, but his rodeo team family was too, so it’s important we were there for the moment of silence to honor him with students and faculty in attendance,” said rodeo team member Caitlyn Comfort.

The rodeo team was also represented in the MCC homecoming royalty, announced between the basketball games when MPCC steer wrestler Weston Kunkee of Callaway was announced as one of three king candidates, along with basketball player Marcus Tobin of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Lake Reikofski of Wauneta. The queen candidates were Emily Barr a volleyball player from Hershey, Taryn Jenkins of Aldergrove, British Columbia, from the softball team and basketball player Kelly Snelling of Gering.