McCook woman faces three felonies after she is accused of passing bad checks

A 31-year-old McCook woman is charged with three felonies for a series of incidents in March in which police say she purchased goods with a bad check or attempted to do so.

Dawnovan M. Polfus appeared in Lincoln County Court on Friday afternoon, a day after she was arrested on a warrant.

Polfus is charged with issuing a no-account check for an amount of $5,000 or more; theft by deception, $5,000 or more; and conspiracy to commit theft.

County Judge Tanya Roberts-Connick set bail at 10% of $50,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Thursday.

The value of the items totals $9,185.71, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

A police affidavit documents four incidents in March in Lincoln County, but the officer also wrote that additional crimes were committed in adjacent counties.

» On March 9, a North Platte police officer responded to a report of theft by deception at the Kwik Stop on South Dewey Street. A store employee said Polfus and two other individuals purchased goods and fuel for $172.87 with a check from a closed account.

» On March 10, an employee at Orscheln Farm & Home told a police investigator that Polfus and two other individuals had purchased items totaling $1,072.77 with a check from a closed account.

» On March 23, an officer responded to a report of attempted theft by deception at Menard’s. An employee told the officer that Polfus and three other individuals had attempted to make two purchases, each for $3,000, at two separate checkout registers with checks from a closed account. The incident was stopped when both clerks asked for identification.

» On March 24, an officer responded to a reported theft by deception at Ace Hardware. A store employee said Polfus and another individual had purchased $1,700.84 in construction materials and tools with a canceled check from an open account belonging to another individual. Polfus later returned items to the store and $240 was refunded to a debit card.

