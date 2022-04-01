 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

McCook woman faces three felonies after she is accused of passing bad checks

  • 0
Police Beat

A 31-year-old McCook woman is charged with three felonies for a series of incidents in March in which police say she purchased goods with a bad check or attempted to do so.

Dawnovan M. Polfus appeared in Lincoln County Court on Friday afternoon, a day after she was arrested on a warrant.

Polfus is charged with issuing a no-account check for an amount of $5,000 or more; theft by deception, $5,000 or more; and conspiracy to commit theft.

County Judge Tanya Roberts-Connick set bail at 10% of $50,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Thursday.

The value of the items totals $9,185.71, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

A police affidavit documents four incidents in March in Lincoln County, but the officer also wrote that additional crimes were committed in adjacent counties.

» On March 9, a North Platte police officer responded to a report of theft by deception at the Kwik Stop on South Dewey Street. A store employee said Polfus and two other individuals purchased goods and fuel for $172.87 with a check from a closed account.

People are also reading…

» On March 10, an employee at Orscheln Farm & Home told a police investigator that Polfus and two other individuals had purchased items totaling $1,072.77 with a check from a closed account.

» On March 23, an officer responded to a report of attempted theft by deception at Menard’s. An employee told the officer that Polfus and three other individuals had attempted to make two purchases, each for $3,000, at two separate checkout registers with checks from a closed account. The incident was stopped when both clerks asked for identification.

» On March 24, an officer responded to a reported theft by deception at Ace Hardware. A store employee said Polfus and another individual had purchased $1,700.84 in construction materials and tools with a canceled check from an open account belonging to another individual. Polfus later returned items to the store and $240 was refunded to a debit card.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to tell if you're a control freak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News