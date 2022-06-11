McKenzie Polk receives P.E.O. STAR scholarship

McKenzie Polk, a senior at North Platte High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the Philanthropic Educational Organization Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter AK of North Platte. Chapter AK has been a part of the North Platte community since it was organized in 1949.

The P.E.O. Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional women in their final year of high school to attend an accredited post-secondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year, according to a press release.

Polk is a member of National Honor Society, the NPHS volleyball and track teams, the Nebraska Gold Volleyball team and the NPHS Fellowship of Christain Athletes. She will attend Bellevue University in the fall to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in business management. She will be playing volleyball for the Bellevue Bruins.

P.E.O. has been celebrating women helping women reach for the starts for more than 150 years. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 119,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $398 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans.

The Sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College. Through memberships, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than half a million women i the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education while supporting and motivation them. In addition to the educational philanthropies, the P.E.O. Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all members.

For more information, go to peointernational.org.