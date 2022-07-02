Medica grant to fund Hispanic health fair in North Platte

The Medica Foundation has awarded $5,000 to Families 1st Partnership to support their collaboration with Hope Esperanza, Healthy Blue and West Central District Health Department to sponsor “Feria de Salud” or a Latino Health Fair.

The health fair is from 5 to 8 p.m. July 15 and 9 a.m. to noon July 16 at West Central District Health Department, 1225 S. Poplar St., in North Platte.

The Medica Foundation funding will provide immunizations, transportation needs and personal health items.

Families 1st Partnership is inviting area Hispanic residents for immunizations and to learn about other resources in the community for minority populations.

Other organizations that will be available during the health fair are: MPCC Adult Education & ESL program, People’s Health & WIC, Legal Aide of NE, ESU 13 Title 1C Education, West Central District Health Minority Health Initiative, Community Connections Mentoring, Head Start, Great Plains Health, and Lincoln County Child Abuse Prevention Council. In addition to the health fair, there will be a Community Baby Shower providing 50 diaper kits for infants and toddlers.

Families 1st Partnership has operated as a non-profit organization since January 2019. The focus of its collaborative partners is to prevent children and at-risk youth from going into higher systems of care.