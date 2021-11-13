Medicare recipients have until Dec. 7 to review plan in Nebraska

Medicare eligible Nebraskans still have time to review their Medicare Part D Prescription Drug plans through Dec. 7. Also, anyone eligible for Part D but not yet signed up for a drug plan can do so until Dec. 7.

Every year plans change, just because you like how the plan you are on now works doesn’t mean it will work the same next year. Every year beneficiaries need to check their plan to make sure it is still the best plan for their needs, Nebraska Extension said in a press release.

It is important to check and make sure the plan you are on covers the medications you are currently taking. The plans can change the medications they cover and the level they are covered every year. There are 22 plans offered in Nebraska for 2022 with premiums ranging from $6.80 to $116.10 per month. Different plans cover different medications, the lowest premium isn’t always the best. Deductibles will range from $0 to $480. The deductible on many plans doesn’t apply to generic medicines. But again, each plan is different.