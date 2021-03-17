Medicine Creek SRA offering seasonal jobs

Medicine Creek State Recreation Area is accepting applications for seasonal housekeeping jobs.
This Nebraska state recreation area is looking for people to join a team of innovative professionals who love the outdoors and are committed to service and share excitement for this beautiful area.
A summer job at a state park can be the start of a career. Get hands-on experience in housekeeping, landscaping and more. All experience levels are encouraged to apply.
Applications for temporary park worker positions are being taken for a variety of duties. Call Medicine Creek SRA at 308-697-4667 for instructions on applying or visit outdoornebraska.gov/workinapark to learn more.