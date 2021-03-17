 Skip to main content
Medicine Creek SRA offering seasonal jobs
Medicine Creek SRA offering seasonal jobs

Medicine Creek State Recreation Area is accepting applications for seasonal housekeeping jobs.

This Nebraska state recreation area is looking for people to join a team of innovative professionals who love the outdoors and are committed to service and share excitement for this beautiful area.

A summer job at a state park can be the start of a career. Get hands-on experience in housekeeping, landscaping and more. All experience levels are encouraged to apply.

Applications for temporary park worker positions are being taken for a variety of duties. Call Medicine Creek SRA at 308-697-4667 for instructions on applying or visit outdoornebraska.gov/workinapark to learn more.

