Medicine Valley participates in space station program

Nebraska 4-H hosted “Launching Nebraska-nauts,” a once-in-a-lifetime experience which featured learning opportunities, guest speakers and exhibits centered around an in-flight educational downlink connected students across Nebraska to astronauts aboard the International Space Station. Between the onsite at “Mission Control” (Raising Nebraska in Grand Island) and “Satellite Sites” (including Medicine Valley Public Schools’ K-fifth grade students), there were over 1,100 youth, educators and business and industry partners participating statewide.

Approximately 96 Medicine Valley K-fifth grade students and their teachers were selected to participate in the Oct. 13 statewide event as a satellite site. Throughout the entire day, the students and teachers spread out over three classrooms. Grades K-first, second-third and fourth-fifth did activities together and watched the downlinks.

Hands-on activities included: a lego activity about astronauts communicating, listening to a book read by the astronauts, watching the downlink from the international space station and listening to panel discussions.

The discussions helped youth learn about STEM careers in Nebraska and why math and science are fun and important to learn while in school.

The morning panel discussion included: