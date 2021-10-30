Medicine Valley participates in space station program

Nebraska 4-H hosted “Launching Nebraska-nauts,” a once-in-a-lifetime experience which featured learning opportunities, guest speakers and exhibits centered around an in-flight educational downlink connected students across Nebraska to astronauts aboard the International Space Station. Between the onsite at “Mission Control” (Raising Nebraska in Grand Island) and “Satellite Sites” (including Medicine Valley Public Schools’ K-fifth grade students), there were over 1,100 youth, educators and business and industry partners participating statewide.
Approximately 96 Medicine Valley K-fifth grade students and their teachers were selected to participate in the Oct. 13 statewide event as a satellite site. Throughout the entire day, the students and teachers spread out over three classrooms. Grades K-first, second-third and fourth-fifth did activities together and watched the downlinks.
Hands-on activities included: a lego activity about astronauts communicating, listening to a book read by the astronauts, watching the downlink from the international space station and listening to panel discussions.
The discussions helped youth learn about STEM careers in Nebraska and why math and science are fun and important to learn while in school.
The morning panel discussion included:
» Heather Lantz, senior vice president of cybersecurity operations at Ascend Technologies.
» Tracy Bohaboj, engineering team lead at Duncan Aviation.
» Chad Johnson, senior education specialist/CEO at NPPD/Grain Weevil.
The afternoon panel discussion:
» Krystl Knabe, event marketing manager/owner/owner at Arbor Day Farms/Knabe Farms LLC/Kringle’s Stables LLC.
» Doc Chaves, director of corporate communications at LI-COR.
» Congressman Adrian Smith, Nebraska legislator, United States House of Representatives.
“We all think it is going to be a fun day,” two Medicine Valley Elementary Teachers said before the event. “I showed my kids the preview video about the day and they were very excited.”
“It was an awesome experience for everyone involved,” another teacher added after the event. “My kids loved and learned so much. They loved hearing the astronauts’ answers and the seeing them on the space station.”