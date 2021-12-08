Memorial funds provide equipment for NPCC Auto Body program

Students in the Auto Body Technology program at North Platte Community College will soon have use of two new paint guns.

Darlene Nothnagel of McCook donated $1,500 for the equipment in memory of her late husband Mike Nothnagel who passed away a year ago.

Mike had a passion for muscle cars and was especially proud of the 409-powered four-speed 1962 Chevrolet Impala he built. He won several national awards in car shows over the years.

“Mike was a car guy from the time he was six years old,” Nothnagel said. “He told me at one point that it seemed like not many kids were going into auto body. I thought donating his memorial funds to the college might be a good way to encourage more students to pursue the profession and to help out those already enrolled.”

The memorial funds were used to purchase two SATAjet X 5500 paint guns for NPCC.