Men in the Gap hosting breakfast

Men in the Gap will have their monthly breakfast meeting at 8 a.m. Dec. 12 at Harvest Christian Church, 1501 S. Dewey St.
The speaker will be Pastor Dennis Leitner from the Cross of Christ Church in North Platte. He will give a special Christmas message.
All men in the area are invited to attend for a full hot breakfast, fellowship, praise and worship, the message and small group prayer.
The group encourages participants to bring a friend, neighbor, son or grandson. All first-time guests will get a free breakfast.
A freewill offering will be taken.
For more information, call Vern Sharp at 650-9880.
