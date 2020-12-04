Men in the Gap hosting breakfast

Men in the Gap will have their monthly breakfast meeting at 8 a.m. Dec. 12 at Harvest Christian Church, 1501 S. Dewey St.

The speaker will be Pastor Dennis Leitner from the Cross of Christ Church in North Platte. He will give a special Christmas message.

All men in the area are invited to attend for a full hot breakfast, fellowship, praise and worship, the message and small group prayer.

The group encourages participants to bring a friend, neighbor, son or grandson. All first-time guests will get a free breakfast.

A freewill offering will be taken.

For more information, call Vern Sharp at 650-9880.