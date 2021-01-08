 Skip to main content
Men in the Gap hosting monthly breakfast, meeting
Men in the Gap will be hosting their monthly breakfast and meeting at 8 a.m. Saturday at Harvest Christian Church, 1510 S. Dewey St.

Pastor Jeremey Rinke from Harvest Christian Church will speak.

A special time of prayer will be from 7:30 to 8 a.m.

All men in the area are welcome to join for a hot breakfast, praise and worship and small group prayer.

Attendees are encouraged to bring someone they think might benefit.

There will be a freewill donation.

For more information, contact Vern Sharpe at 308-650-9880.

