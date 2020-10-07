Mental Health Awareness Week highlights hope

LINCOLN — As Mental Health Awareness Week, Oct. 4 to 10, is observed, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services urges Nebraskans to check in on their mental health. Within the week, National Day of Prayer for Mental Illness Recovery and Understanding fell on Oct. 6; National Depression Screening Day is Thursday and World Mental Health Day on Saturday.

Think you may be depressed? You’re not alone, and Mental Health America offers an online depression test at screening.mhanational.org/screening-tools/depression. One in five adults experience mental illness every year, and 50% of chronic mental illness begins by age 14. Although many people today understand that mental illness is a medical condition, there are too many myths surrounding mental illnesses. And with these myths comes stigma, misunderstanding and discrimination.

“Mental health conditions are important to discuss every day, but these observances provide a dedicated time for citizens across the country to come together with one unified voice and to provide hope and health to those who need it. Many people do not seek treatment in the early stages of mental illnesses because they don’t recognize the symptoms.” said Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health at DHHS. “If you have, or think you may have, a mental health condition, the first thing you need to know is that you are not alone.”