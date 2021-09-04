Metallica awards scholarships to CCC

They are enrolled in the CCC criminal justice program. Most of the them received a $1,500 scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year, but a few students graduating in December received $750 for the fall semester.

The scholarships are the result of $100,000 CCC received from the Metallica Scholars Institute through a competitive process involving community colleges from across the U.S. The institute is funded by Metallica’s All Within My Hands and led by the American Association of Community Colleges. Now in its third year, the initiative highlights the global influence of Metallica, whose members continue to speak about the dignity of professional trades and the community colleges that prepare students for them.