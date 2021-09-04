 Skip to main content
Metallica awards scholarships to CCC
GRAND ISLAND — Fifty Central Community College students have received scholarships through the Metallica Scholars Initiative.

They are enrolled in the CCC criminal justice program. Most of the them received a $1,500 scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year, but a few students graduating in December received $750 for the fall semester.

The scholarships are the result of $100,000 CCC received from the Metallica Scholars Institute through a competitive process involving community colleges from across the U.S. The institute is funded by Metallica’s All Within My Hands and led by the American Association of Community Colleges. Now in its third year, the initiative highlights the global influence of Metallica, whose members continue to speak about the dignity of professional trades and the community colleges that prepare students for them.

The CCC scholarship recipients are:

Axtell

Quinton Stadler.

Bellwood

Jose Lowther.

Blue Hill

Madison Kort.

Central City

Emma Liske.

Columbus

Joshua Perkins, Victoria Rawls, Camila Trochez and Keydy Vazquez Gomez.

Cozad

Kaitlyn Verellen.

Doniphan

Ryan Jepson and Hailey Vanovereem.

Elm Creek

Brianna Anderson, Kaytlyn Anderson and Melissa Klein.

Genoa

Katie Paczosa.

Grand Island

Jarrett Astudillo, Zachary Baker, Tanner Broich, Adrianna Cervantes, Merilyn Cruz Avila, Genesis Dominguez, Austin Grudzinski, Nicole Holder, Landon Jensen, Lali Sanchez and Nicole Williams.

Hastings

Jawn Johnston, Michael Lopez-Vargas, Zachary Svoboda and Alexis Wells.

Juniata

Samuel Johnston and Adam Torske.

Kearney

Jessi Earhart, Anita Lopez Paz, Samantha Mejia, Emma Skiles, Chelsea Smith, Arica Zambrano and Austin Shoemaker.

Lexington

Sandra Espitia, Karla Garcia-Galvan, Oscar Lara and Michelle Zamora Gonzalez.

Minden

Karla Madriz-Navarrete and Madisin Rosenberg.

Oxford

Raege Milligan.

Petersburg

Victoriah Fangman.

Schuyler

Cindy Ardiano and Madison Brezina.

Shelby

Emily Godejohn.

