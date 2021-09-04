Metallica awards scholarships to CCC

GRAND ISLAND — Fifty Central Community College students have received scholarships through the Metallica Scholars Initiative.
They are enrolled in the CCC criminal justice program. Most of the them received a $1,500 scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year, but a few students graduating in December received $750 for the fall semester.
The scholarships are the result of $100,000 CCC received from the Metallica Scholars Institute through a competitive process involving community colleges from across the U.S. The institute is funded by Metallica’s All Within My Hands and led by the American Association of Community Colleges. Now in its third year, the initiative highlights the global influence of Metallica, whose members continue to speak about the dignity of professional trades and the community colleges that prepare students for them.
The CCC scholarship recipients are:
Axtell
Quinton Stadler.
Bellwood
Jose Lowther.
Blue Hill
Madison Kort.
Central City
Emma Liske.
Columbus
Joshua Perkins, Victoria Rawls, Camila Trochez and Keydy Vazquez Gomez.
Cozad
Kaitlyn Verellen.
Doniphan
Ryan Jepson and Hailey Vanovereem.
Elm Creek
Brianna Anderson, Kaytlyn Anderson and Melissa Klein.
Genoa
Katie Paczosa.
Grand Island
Jarrett Astudillo, Zachary Baker, Tanner Broich, Adrianna Cervantes, Merilyn Cruz Avila, Genesis Dominguez, Austin Grudzinski, Nicole Holder, Landon Jensen, Lali Sanchez and Nicole Williams.
Hastings
Jawn Johnston, Michael Lopez-Vargas, Zachary Svoboda and Alexis Wells.
Juniata
Samuel Johnston and Adam Torske.
Kearney
Jessi Earhart, Anita Lopez Paz, Samantha Mejia, Emma Skiles, Chelsea Smith, Arica Zambrano and Austin Shoemaker.
Lexington
Sandra Espitia, Karla Garcia-Galvan, Oscar Lara and Michelle Zamora Gonzalez.
Minden
Karla Madriz-Navarrete and Madisin Rosenberg.