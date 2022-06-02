Michael Feinstein coming to the Lied Center

The top U.S. military officer is challenging the next generation of Army soldiers to prepare America’s military to fight future wars that may look little like the wars of today. Army Gen. Mark Milley is chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and his remarks were to graduating cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. His address paints a grim picture of a world that is becoming more unstable, with great powers intent on changing the global order. And he tells the cadets they will bear the responsibility to make sure America is ready.