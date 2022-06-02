 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michael Feinstein coming to the Lied Center

  • 0

LINCOLN — Michael Feinstein, the multi-platinum-selling, five-time Grammy-nominated entertainer dubbed “The Ambassador of the Great American Songbook,” is one of the premier interpreters of American standards. His over 200 shows a year have included performances at Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl, as well as the White House and Buckingham Palace.

Feinstein will perform live at 7:30 p.m. June 17 on the Lied Center stage, backed by a jazz combo, in an evening of American standards and classics.

In-person and live webcast tickets are available at liedcenter.org, 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska COVID cases rise for sixth straight week

Nebraska COVID cases rise for sixth straight week

Case levels in other states where the new variants arrived earlier suggest Nebraska cases still could climb well above current levels. A number of northeastern states have case levels more than four times Nebraska’s.

Milley tells West Point cadets technology will transform war

Milley tells West Point cadets technology will transform war

The top U.S. military officer is challenging the next generation of Army soldiers to prepare America’s military to fight future wars that may look little like the wars of today. Army Gen. Mark Milley is chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and his remarks were to graduating cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. His address paints a grim picture of a world that is becoming more unstable, with great powers intent on changing the global order. And he tells the cadets they will bear the responsibility to make sure America is ready.

Watch Now: Related Video

Three morning habits that are ruining your sleep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News