Michael Feinstein coming to the Lied Center

LINCOLN — Michael Feinstein, the multi-platinum-selling, five-time Grammy-nominated entertainer dubbed “The Ambassador of the Great American Songbook,” is one of the premier interpreters of American standards. His over 200 shows a year have included performances at Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl, as well as the White House and Buckingham Palace.
Feinstein will perform live at 7:30 p.m. June 17 on the Lied Center stage, backed by a jazz combo, in an evening of American standards and classics.
In-person and live webcast tickets are available at liedcenter.org, 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office.