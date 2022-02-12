Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation streamlines scholarship program

Like many other foundations, Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation has moved to an online application process to improve the process for applicants as well as to improve review, selection, awarding and payment processes, Seacrest said.

The new online system also will be easier for references. References of applicants will be asked to complete a simple online form to comment on applicant’s character and potential to benefit for additional education. Reference forms only will be seen by application reviewers and not by applicants.

Many scholarships may be used at any accredited U.S. college or university. Others may only be used at a Nebraska institution and some are limited to specific institutions because of criteria established by donors.

The selection process for almost all scholarships is competitive. Scholarship review committees are comprised of volunteers who care about the future of young people and want to help qualified students pay educational expenses. Selection of award recipients is based on the specific criteria for each scholarship.

Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation administers many additional scholarships for graduating seniors at specific high schools with application and review at counselor offices at those high schools. Graduating high school seniors are urged to check for scholarship opportunities with their school’s counselors. For more information, contact Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation at 308-534-3315 or mncf@midnebfoundation.org.